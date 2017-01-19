It’s probably wise of HMD Global to try to ease its way into the cutthroat mobile phone market, launching a “dumb” Nokia device first, followed by a relatively low-profile Android mid-ranger exclusively available in China.

But the enthusiasm of the resurgent brand’s supporters may not be so easy to contain, with over a million pre-release Nokia 6 registrations reportedly logged on JD.com, then the 5.5-incher’s first flash sale concluded before many prospective buyers could even load up the online store.

Believe it or not, inventory allocated for today’s limited commercial launch event was literally gone in 60 seconds. Then again, that’s not altogether uncommon for these so-called “flash sales”, which are often meant largely to build buzz and score free publicity.

It’s also important to highlight the 1 million+ early registrations don’t exactly equate 1 million+ actual sales or pre-orders, indicating merely a vague interest in purchasing the phone rather than a full-fledged commitment, credit card details and all.

It remains to be seen if future flash sales will sell out just as quickly, but either way, there’s no denying people’s passion about Nokia’s comeback. With a CNY 1,700 ($245 or so) price tag, 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, microSD support, Android 7.0, 16/8MP cameras, fingerprint sensor, and 3,000mAh battery, the Nokia 6 looked like a solid deal as well, which begs the obvious question. Why not expand it worldwide? Hopefully, because something better is right around the corner.