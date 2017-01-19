You might as well call the 128GB model of the Pixel XL a Verizon exclusive. At this point, you’ll be waiting up through early March before you’re able to receive the phone. But if you’re not a fan of locking yourself to Big Red, you’re pretty sure out of luck.

NowInStock.net, which tracks online inventory information for popular products, notes that the 128GB Pixel in both black and white colors has not been restocked at the Google Store since November 30. The store was all out of 32GB Pixel XL colors in the past couple of days. The 128GB Pixel in white hasn’t been stocked in 11 days.

Back at Verizon, the 128GB Pixel in black is due back at the store on Valentine’s Day while the white version won’t be purchasable until March 10.

The Verge asked Google for a comment. It gave the outlet this statement:

We’re aware about the inventory issues on the Google Store and Verizon. Honestly, demand has exceeded our expectations. We’re doing our best to restock on an ongoing basis.

That was the case when the phone was a month out of launch. It’s the case today. And if Verizon, Google or manufacturer HTC can better explain what’s going on, that’d be great.