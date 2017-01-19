Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid are half-off for a month

Verizon pulled off a half-price sale on the Google Pixel fairly early into its exclusive custody of the phone. Once again, we’re seeing 50 percent off two other major exclusives, the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid.

The Moto Z Droid will cost you $13 per month for two years on Verizon’s device payment plan or $312 total. The Moto Z Force Droid’s currently priced at $15 a month for the same period, tallying to $360. These deals go on through February 20.

And just an FYI, Big Red has also taken on the Moto Z Play Droid at a 70 percent discount to $5 per month or $120 over 24 months.