Legacy versions of Google Drive apps will be cut off from service access
If Google Drive is an essential part of your workflow, but you’re clinging onto a little quirk or feature that’s been lost in later versions, kiss it goodbye.
Google has announced that it will be shutting down older versions of the Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides apps for both Android and iOS. Here are the specific version numbers to check for:
- Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)
- Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
- Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
- Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
- Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)
If you have a version of an app older than any of these versions listed, you can expect to see start-up prompts urging you to update the app starting March 1. Beyond April 3, you’ll have to options: update or quit the app.
