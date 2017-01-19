Phones

Moto G5 Plus specs shown to include Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Care to venture a not-so-wild guess about Motorola’s MWC 2017 event protagonist(s)? It may feel a little early, but we have reason to expect revised versions of the May 2016-released Moto G4 and G4 Plus at Barcelona next month.

Out of nowhere, a random purported Moto G5 Plus prototype surfaced on a Romanian online classified ads platform last week, with a separate yet equally believable press render confirming Moto Z design similarities shortly thereafter.

Now that same weirdly advanced pre-launch copy of the mid-range 5.5-incher returns to the spotlight, spilling the beans on key internals and specifications courtesy of a bunch of screenshots. A quick look at the “About phone” menu seemingly reveals 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space, Full HD display resolution, 12/5MP cameras, and NFC support, with CPU-Z information further including Android 7.0 and a Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Too close to last year’s features? Perhaps, although the SD625 processor is actually a pretty big upgrade over the 617, 14nm architecture, eight 2 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU cores, Adreno 506 GPU and all. It’s also worth pointing out that the 4 gig RAM G4 Plus SKU provided 64GB digital hoarding room, making a lower price possible for a multitasking-friendly configuration with 32GB ROM this time around.

Oh, and the 12MP (13?) rear-facing shooter is probably way better than the 16MP unit it replaces, borrowing the look, feel and high-end tricks of Z’s main cam. Everybody ready for an early Moto G5 Plus release then?

