With Apple reporting its 1Q17 earnings next week, we should probably look at a little more third-party data (that’s pretty much all the data we can get) about how the flagship iPhone is doing. And if you take this survey on fourth-quarter purchases from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners into account, it’s not necessarily a great sign.

Out of 500 iPhone buyers in the US the company tapped into, 40 percent chose the iPhone 7 while another 32 percent got the iPhone 7 Plus. At a combined 72 percent, this generation of iPhone bests the uptake rate of the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus of last year by about five percent.

Better yet, there was a big spike third-quarter new model sales — the phone gets sent to retail during the last week of September — compared year-over-year: better than 40 percent on the 7 series versus around 25 percent on the 6s.

Android migration numbers have stayed steady for the holiday season. 15 percent of the buyer base for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came from Google’s OS versus 14 percent for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus last year. Combine that first figure with first-time smartphone shoppers and other-source migration and we see that an overwhelming 81 percent of upgrades to the iPhone 7 came from within Apple’s family.

Not surprisingly, the 6s series in 4Q16 is currently more popular among former Android users thanks to its lower price, attracting 29 percent of its user base.

While increased enthusiasm about the latest model could provide reason to speculate that the overall pool of iPhone fans are up for this quarter, that Android migration figure may be just as much of an indicator about the pool than anything else.

The survey was conducted between December 31 and January 12.