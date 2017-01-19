AT&T raises upgrade fees once again

Ma Bell is about to push up the cost for you to do business with it for the second time in two weeks.

In addition to upping the price of its grandfathered unlimited data plans that are unrelated to DirecTV service by $5 per month, it has decided to follow in the footsteps of Verizon — the day that price hike was happening, Big Red chucked an extra $10 to its upgrade fee to make it $30.

AT&T’s $5 move, reported by Droid Life and confirmed by FierceWireless, takes its upgrade fee to $25. All the company was willing to say when pressed was that it was just “making a minor adjustment.”

Three of the four major carriers in the US are approximately on the same level in terms of upgrade fees. These fees don’t do them much good when they pull off a big promo and “waive” upgrade and activation fees, though. T-Mobile also has a $20 upgrade fee of sorts, but it’s applied to a specific pool of customers.

AT&T’s hike takes effect January 20.