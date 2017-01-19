Ask Google offline, get search results later

After the idea was introduced to stack up app downloads from the Google Play Store while a user was either in Wi-Fi waiting mode or just in a bad data spot, it naturally would make sense for Google to come up with the ability for its search engine users to cue up inquiries while offline.

And you didn’t have to ask Google to do that.

Such a feature is actually rolling out to Android users. Users can pile on as many searches that cannot be completed one way or another and then, when the Google app detects a stable connection, look forward to a queue of results in memory.