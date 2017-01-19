Phones

Ask Google offline, get search results later

Contents
Advertisement

After the idea was introduced to stack up app downloads from the Google Play Store while a user was either in Wi-Fi waiting mode or just in a bad data spot, it naturally would make sense for Google to come up with the ability for its search engine users to cue up inquiries while offline.

And you didn’t have to ask Google to do that.

Such a feature is actually rolling out to Android users. Users can pile on as many searches that cannot be completed one way or another and then, when the Google app detects a stable connection, look forward to a queue of results in memory.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
app, data, Google, News, Search
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.