Android Nougat is definitely coming to both NVIDIA Shield Tablet editions, likely in a few weeks
NVIDIA is most likely done releasing both gaming tablets and odd little handheld consoles, betting big on Android TV-powered set-top boxes/living room microconsoles instead, but wisely keeping the software support bar high for “outdated” hardware as well.
It looks like both the original Shield Tablet, launched way back in summer of 2014, and the fall 2015-revamped Shield Tablet K1, which was basically the same thing, will be getting silky smooth new Android N… eventually.
Possibly, in just a few short weeks, although it’s imperative for any last-minute pre-release bugs to be quashed, and so, let’s not put too much pressure on NVIDIA. Even if over-the-air Nougat goodies start coming in a month or two, Shield Tablet owners should count their blessings.
There aren’t many 2015 Marshmallow slates, let alone 2014 Lollipop releases, looking at such timely 7.0 updates, with certain flagship phones even bound to be kept waiting a little longer than that. Of course, the so-called Shield K1 has aged rather gracefully, still presumably selling in decent numbers on Amazon at $200 and up.
Android Nougat should nicely complement a robust hardware configuration including Tegra K1 processing power with a 192-core Kepler GPU and 2.2 GHz quad-core CPU, as well as 2GB RAM, a Full HD 8-inch display, front-facing stereo speakers, and mini-HDMI connectivity.