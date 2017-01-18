Verizon to promo 5GB plan at $55 per month starting January 24

If you as an individual are looking at making off to the US’s most popular network, Verizon, you’ll be paying $65 per month to get 4GB of data at LTE speeds (it’s actually made of a $50 base rate, a $20 device access fee and then a $5 discount for Auto Pay). Verizon claims the most coverage and fastest speeds for that money. It has more than 110 million subscribers. There may be some back to this bone, though you will be exposed to some of largest fees in the industry.

But with everyone else in this industry moving down, down, down and with T-Mobile pointing the finger at Verizon’s older network, the Checkmark has to fight back somehow, right?

Enter the “the plan you’ve been waiting for.” A 5GB plan for $55 per month, all told. It’s a promotional rate that requires electronic billing and can only be obtained starting January 24. Unlimited talk (including to Mexico and Canada) and text is included along with Carryover Data and Safety Mode (bucket limit speed throttling).

Verizon claims that 80 percent of people won’t need close to 5GB of data. Wave7 Research purports that Verizon is also working on a 7GB plan for $70 per month.