Even the age-old Sony Xperia Z3+ receives over-the-air Android 7.0 Nougat
We knew the Xperia Z3 Plus, alongside the Z5 Compact and Z4 Tablet, were supposed to be next in line for Sony’s astonishing downpour of Nougat goodies, but we never expected this grossly underrated Japanese smartphone manufacturer to be so unbelievably quick in spreading the Android 7.0 love. If only Sony put this much effort in constantly improving its mobile hardware, bang for buck and market reach.
Ironically, the fall 2015-released Z5 Compact is reportedly still waiting for its own official stab at sweet OS build N (probably not for long), while the nearly two year-old Z3+, known in certain markets as the Z4, leaves Android Marshmallow behind after commercially debuting on Lollipop.
If you’re struggling to remember, this is one of those Snapdragon 810 powerhouses originally plagued by the SoC’s overheating glitches, otherwise featuring 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, a 20.7MP rear-facing camera, 5.2-inch Full HD screen, IP68 water-resistant body, and 2,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 capabilities.
Bottom line, we’re talking about an ancient phone here, not worth buying anymore even at under $300, which may still be highly regarded by some of its early adopters however, thus qualifying for a 1.3GB or so OTA care package including multi-window support, battery life enhancements, a “smarter and more personal” home screen with Google Now integration, personalized settings, data-saving functionality, and last but not least, December 2016 security patches.