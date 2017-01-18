Sony is making plenty of headlines lately, for a change, and also in relatively unusual manner, it’s a bunch of “old” Xperia devices that are getting most of the media and public’s attention rather than repetitive new phones.

But we still expect at least two such “next-gen” mobile products from the Japanese company to see daylight at MWC 2017 in Barcelona next month. Specifically, on Monday, February 27, it’s now confirmed, with doors open at 8:15 CET, and the actual Mobile World Congress-inaugurating press conference beginning just 15 minutes later.

That’s 8:30 am local time, 2:30 in New York, and 11:30 pm on February 26 in Los Angeles. More importantly, it’s 4:30 pm in Tokyo (February 27), and 1 pm in New Delhi, which sounds conveniently comfortable to follow.

While an online live broadcast of this mystery presentation isn’t guaranteed yet, recent history suggests Sony will want the entire world to watch the event. Also based on what happened last year at MWC, you might be anticipating refreshed Xperia X, X Performance and XA variants.

But it’s possible only the lower-end Xperia XA is due for a sequel already, alongside the gargantuan XA Ultra. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Sony intends to continue experimenting with concepts like the Xperia Ear and Projector.