Samsung Galaxy S8 ad leaks, LG-Google smartwatch & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the entry-level Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and some of the deals you can find. AT&T follows as the company has officially dropped its 2G coverage successfully. Then we discuss the Nokia P1 and its possible flagship specs and design. LG follows as we discuss the possibility of Google Android Wear smartwatches built by LG. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks that we found on a recent Samsung Ad.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Entry-level Surface Pro 4 keyboard bundle discounted to $700 ($300 off) at Best Buy
AT&T shuts down 2G network successfully
Shaky source says Nokia P1 ultra-flagship based off of Sharp Aquos Xx3 design
LG Watch Sport, Watch Style to be Google’s Android Wear 2.0 “Nexuses”
Samsung Display may have teased us with the Galaxy S8 in an ad

