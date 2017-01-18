There are a lot of Galaxies out there, and, just in case you lost count, here’s two more. Samsung has decided to expand its J-series line-up with two more affordable smartphones. The “beefier” among the two, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace, has a qHD (540 x 960) display of five-inches, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor. It packs 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of expandable storage, five- and eight-megapixels shooters, as well as a 2,600mAh battery. It’ll cost Rs. 8,490 in India, which is roughly $125, and it runs Android 6.

The Galaxy J1 4G is more “modest”, but at the same time it might be the cheapest smartphone equipped with a Super AMOLED display, all 4.5-inches of it, in WVGA resolution. Other specs include a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of expandable storage, two- and five-megapixel shooters, 2,050mAh battery, and Android 5.1 on-board. It is priced at Rs. 6,890, just a tad over $100 (depending on the exchange rate).