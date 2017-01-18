The Nokia 6 has gathered just about a million registrations prior to its official sales date in China on Friday. That phone is one of several expected out in the first half of this year from brand licensee HMD Global and partner manufacturer Foxconn. In fact, we could be in for a global product or two come MWC.

Could a Nokia P1 be part of those Barcelona plans? According to Worket, a tech-focused page based on Russian social media site VK, we could be seeing a device relying heavily on the strengths of the company formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry and its new subsidiary, display and smartphone manufacturer Sharp.

The design of this speculative P1 is said to be based off of the existing Sharp Aquos Xx3, pictured above. In addition to what we know about the specifications, Nokia may take advantage of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that will be mounted on the right side. The 22.6-megapixel camera, we should note, is a carryover from the Xx3, but the Carl Zeiss-certified glass is not.

Furthermore, the 128GB model will be fashioned with glass and a metal frame and will endure ingress under IP55 conditions while the 256GB SKU gets ceramic and an IP57 rating. HMD Global is expected to debut the phone at MWC 2017 with an announced price of $800 and $950 for each respective version.

This could be an ambitious statement piece for Nokia with an easily accessible product, thanks to Foxconn. Crazy enough to make sense? We’re not crazy enough to buy it just yet. But we’ll be watching for more evidence down the pipe.