Google’s floundering Android Wear smartwatch platform is in a badly needed process of refinement and feature enrichment, desperately seeking a compelling selling point… or ten for the next wave of high-end wearable gadgets opposing the Apple Watch.

Ergo, it’s probably not wise to be shopping for a previous-generation Android Wear device these days, even if 2.0 software updates will eventually reach many of them, and some feel like unmissable bargains.

To make sure you’ll resist the temptation, the US Google Store has activated its spring cleaning mode for a few months now, dumping Asus, Casio, Huawei, Fossil and Motorola oldies one by one. The latter three didn’t get any replacements either, so even if you’re still thinking of buying a smartwatch from the search giant, your only choices are a rugged Nixon Mission, a couple of luxury Michael Kors Access models, and a Polar M600 “fitness coach.”

The 2015 Moto 360 that Big G just killed off was released in, well, fall of 2015, alongside a 360 Sport variant which ran its course much sooner, getting the Google Store axe almost nine months ago. Both second-gen 360s are still listed on their manufacturer’s US website, but you can no longer purchase them from there either.

Meanwhile, Best Buy has the regular edition on a “clearance sale” starting at $304 with snazzy stainless steel casing and band, and Amazon charges $110 and up for a Moto 360 Sport. The saddest thing about Lenovo’s Moto-branded smartwatch family however is the reported lack of third-generation plans.