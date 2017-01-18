Tablets

Entry-level Surface Pro 4 keyboard bundle discounted to $700 ($300 off) at Best Buy

It’s Christmas all over again for admirers of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 detachable Surface tablet family, as Best Buy charges a measly $699.99 for the lowest-end Pro 4 configuration today only.

Okay, perhaps “measly” 700 bucks is a bit of an exaggeration, but we’re talking a convertible Windows 10 computer here that typically sets you back $900… by itself. Best Buy also throws in a free productivity-enhancing keyboard, aka Type Cover, worth an additional Benjamin.

Overall, you’re therefore looking at significant $300 savings, compared to just a $100 Surface Pro 4 discount offered for 128GB Core i5 variants both at the official online US Microsoft Store and third-party retailers like the one we applaud here today.

And no, you’re not sacrificing much. The Core m3 processor can feel a little underwhelming at times, but otherwise, you’re getting an absolute workhorse, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, 12.3-inch Pixel Sense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution, 9-hour battery life, Intel HD graphics 515, USB 3.0 connectivity, microSD card reader, headphone jack, Mini DisplayPort, stereo speakers, 8MP rear-facing camera, Windows Hello-enabled 5MP front snapper and all.

Granted, prices could drop further once the Kaby Lake-powered Pro 5 finally enters the picture, but what if they don’t? You know the “bird in the hand” saying.

