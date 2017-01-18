The “old” Google+ social network failed to give Facebook a run for its money, the late 2015 redesign further alienated whatever active users the service had left by killing off Hangouts, Events and Custom URLs, but the Mountain View search giant still keeps flogging this apparent dead horse.

Over a year of new web features based on your feedback will culminate with three additional “much requested updates” rolling out “over the next couple of weeks.” Let’s just hope it’s not too late to revive Google+ Events, which you’ll be able to create and join on the web once again starting January 24.

Around the same time, you should begin to see less “low-quality comments”, hidden by default so you “can focus on the comments that matter most.” Of course, if you don’t get enough spam in your Gmail inbox, or like to have a laugh reading the worst possible attempts at trolling, there’s always the “View more comments” button.

Meanwhile, the “classic” Google Plus look is going away for good (no out-of-sight option to turn it back on), and in order to show you “more of what matters”, Big G will also try to make the “best use of your screen size” by minimizing white space. Finally, those “big, beautiful images” photographers (allegedly) share on Google+ every day have zoom functionality on the way.

Could these changes breathe life into a dying social platform? Highly unlikely, although Google vows to continue listening to feedback, aiming to make this “the best place to connect around the things you care about”… eventually. No, we don’t think that’s ever going to happen either.