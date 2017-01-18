Phones

Blade V8 Pro on sale from ZTE for $230, ships today

ZTE‘s first Blade-series phone in the US is ready to be purchased and shipped right now.

CES saw the launch of the Blade V8 Pro, a mid-ranger with two rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor and a fairly conservative power consumption chain (with a Snapdragon 625 and a 3,140mAh battery). It was announced at about $230 and now it is on sale at ZTE.com (accessible from our source link) for $229.98. And yes, it ships today for free.

ZTE faces a challenge from Huawei’s Honor 6X this winter.

