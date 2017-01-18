ASUS ZenFone 3 Nougat update “on hold” in pilot market
When it comes to manufacturers sussing out software updates, we’ve seen a bit of recent foot shuffling. Samsung had to pull back its big Android Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in China for a hot second because it was a literal dud.
The Philippines is now the second affected area when it comes to a bad Android 7.0 update, but this one’s concerning the ASUS ZenFone 3. For whatever reason, the company has decided to pull the update and inform users on its Facebook page to turn on the “Auto Download System Update” feature in the settings to receive said update when it is available again.
Those of you elsewhere in the world who have a ZenFone 3, watch this update. How it goes in the Philippines will determine when you’ll get it, too.