ZTE’s Project CSX showed a lot of promise not so long ago, but it somewhat fizzled once its seemingly ambitious Chinese manufacturer detailed the diluted execution of the final crowdsourced Hawkeye product.

With eye-tracking features that aren’t quite as groundbreaking as they sound, and a self-adhesive optional case rather than a standard sticky rear cover, not to mention a distant September shipping start, it’s perhaps no big surprise the Kickstarter campaign was merely able to get $31K pledged in almost two weeks.

Luckily for ZTE, there’s still over a month to go, and today’s announcement of a near-complete spec sheet should definitely help the Hawkeye prototype take off in its voyage to a $500K goal.

Early adopters and CSX believers are looking at a decidedly impressive low-cost Android phone, with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, dual 13 + 12MP rear cameras, single 8MP front shooter, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space, microSD support, fingerprint recognition, Hi-Fi audio, NFC, USB Type-C, and Quick Charge 2.0 capabilities.

No, the octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor isn’t a powerhouse, but those willing to back the project now only have $199 to pay, adhesive case included. Oh, and while Hawkeye is supposed to measure a lean 7.9mm, it’s also going to pack a respectable 3,000mAh battery. Android Nougat should run the software show… in the fall, with a provisional LTE band list including 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13 and 66 Cat.6.

That’s far from ideal for US cellular subscribers, but other bands are “still being considered based on consumer feedback.” Lastly, you have the chance to vote on csx.zteusa.com now for your favorite colors and material finish.