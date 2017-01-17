Samsung reportedly starts sending official Nougat to regular Galaxy S7 users in China and UK
Wait, is Samsung’s public rollout of a fully polished Android 7.0 Nougat build for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge halted due to unforeseen system instability, or on the contrary, ramping up as planned, all silky smooth and performance-enhancing?
Online reports are conflicting and confusing, although we’re pretty certain there’s no problem in the UK that may lead to further delays. Hence, our British readers and friends in possession of one of the chaebol’s latest safe-to-use flagships should seek a sweet over-the-air update weighing in at a massive 1.3GB or so.
We’re talking those who didn’t take part in Samsung’s excessively lengthy Nougat beta program, of course, and the same can apparently be said about “regular” Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners in China as well. Unless those earlier whispers of regional standstills and setbacks hold water.
Either way, it can’t hurt to perform a manual check for UI makeovers, with other markets however definitely left waiting a little while longer. Hopefully, just a few more days, one or a couple of weeks tops, as the competition keeps sending official, stable Android 7.0 goodies left and right.