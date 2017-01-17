C doesn’t stand for China anymore. Or rather, it no longer stands for China only. Samsung’s first ever 6GB RAM smartphone has just been officially unveiled in India, where it’s slated to commercially expand from the world’s largest market towards the end of next month.

Until then, multitasking-addicted Samsung fans in the world’s second largest smartphone market will be able to pre-order the Galaxy C9 Pro starting January 27 in exchange for Rs. 36,900. That equates to around $540, which sounds a little excessive, but then again, this is a country where a 64GB iPhone SE still costs 40K rupees on Amazon.

And yes, the C9 Pro can itself accommodate 64 gigs of data internally, plus up to 256 on an external microSD card. Technically superior to even the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in memory count, this “mid-range” powerhouse also sports a huge 6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen, and a fitting 4,000mAh battery.

The 16MP rear and especially 16MP front cameras aren’t half bad either, with pre-installed Android 6.0 Marshmallow and an octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor basically the only apparent flaws of a robust metallic device that should have really gone international way earlier. Hopefully, this is merely the beginning of a well-deserved global expansion. And we wouldn’t mind if the Galaxy C9 Pro brought the C7 Pro along for the ride.