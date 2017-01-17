S Health on Galaxy S8 may let you video chat with a doctor

If you have a smartphone and a fitness tracker, log and stats app suites like Apple’s HealthKit and MyFitnessPal have been fighting for your attention for a while. We might need to take a few more looks at these options in addition to drawing a second run for Samsung’s own S Health, especially if what SamMobile is reporting turns out.

Apparently, the Galaxy S8 will usher in an updated S Health experience that not only does the typical data intake, but it will also integrate services from WebMD, Amwell and other companies to allow users to lookup diseases and symptoms as well as hookup a video chat with a professional doctor as needed (for a fee).

Of course, all of these features will allow the app to take in more private information, including details of the appointment, searches, photos and prescriptions. The app will also store credit card and insurance information as well. There’s also direct access to a 911 call.

Would you be more inclined to seek professional medical help if it were an app away?