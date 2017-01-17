A further report from Evan Blass on VentureBeat has fleshed out the details of what insiders believe to be the two Android Wear 2.0 watches that Google is fostering in an Nexus-like partnership. This time around, the partnership is with LG and the devices are being dubbed “Watch Sport” and “Watch Style.”

Renders of the watches as commissioned by Android Police (above) along with the initial details we’ve learned about the two watches have been more or less affirmed through Blass’s reporting of marketing materials he has seen. The watches do feature a digital crown, much like the Apple Watch does. Google Assistant and handwriting recognition is also said to be a main feature of the devices.

The few spec details we’ve seen have been listed above. We should note that the Watch Style, protected from water and dust to IP67 standards, will be about 10.8mm thick while the heavier-duty Watch Sport, rated at IP68, comes in at 14.2mm.

The Watch Sport will be the leading partner of the pair to bear cellular radios for 3G and LTE data. FCC regulatory documents found on what we believe to be this device in particular likely point to carrier availability on AT&T (where it will be able to take advantage of NumberSync) and Verizon. GPS, NFC (for Android Pay) and a heart rate sensor are also included with the Sport. Both watches get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Watch Sport case will be shown off in titanium and dark blue trims. The Watch Style will be showcased in titanium, silver and rose gold alongside a selection of bands. Their debut is scheduled to complement Google’s launch of Android Wear 2.0 on February 9 with sales starting the day after. The watches will tour the media’s hands at LG’s booth during MWC 2017 starting February 27.