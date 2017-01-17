Phones
$60 LG Aristo is Metro’s first Android Nougat device, also coming to T-Mobile soon

Ultra-low-cost Android smartphones are all the rage on US shores nowadays, with manufacturers like Huawei, ZTE, Motorola and LG engaged in fierce combat on both the unlocked and carrier-exclusive scenes.

Only have around $250 to spend? You might be facing a pleasantly tricky decision, not being forced to make as many compromises as you imagine. The same pretty much goes for a budget of $200, $150, $100 and even less, although the number of mediocre features will obviously increase as you lower your expenditure limits.

But LG and T-Mobile today join forces to prove 60 bucks can get you an overall respectable Android slab. One with 7.0 Nougat pre-installed, a decent 5-inch 720p screen, 13 and 5MP cameras, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, microSD support, 4G LTE connectivity, and a surprisingly “modern” design, 8mm profile, 2.5D Arc Glass, relatively slim bezels and all.

Dubbed LG Aristo (for some reason), this honorable mid-ranger, powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and removable 2,410mAh battery, will first see daylight on MetroPCS next Monday, January 23.

Technically listed at a $129 SRP, Metro’s first Nougat device will be available for the “everyday” price of $59 off the bat after a $70 instant rebate. Starting January 25, T-Mobile also plans to offer the phone to Un-carrier customers for $144 outright, or $6 a month for two years, with $0 down.

Source
LG
