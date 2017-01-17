One last report from CES 2017, we’re taking a closer look at the phone Juan used as a back up to his LG V20 while out on the Las Vegas strip. Huawei announced a follow up to last year’s successful budget offering. New for 2017, the Honor 6X boasts a refined design, higher quality build, larger battery, more storage, a new Kirin mid-ranger processor, and a dual sensor camera. Starting at $249.99 unlocked, this is an impressive list of improvements for a phone destined to do battle with Moto G4’s and ZTE Axon 7 Mini’s.

It’s nice to discuss budget devices as hypothetical gadgets when tackling our reviews, but how did this phone handle the Las Vegas strip and the CES show floor? Did the larger battery go the distance when trying to keep Pocketnow editors communicating with each other? How does this new entry level dual camera system perform when compared against phones at similar price points? Let’s take a look at an early nominee for “best sub-$300 phone of 2017”.

Huawei Honor 6X Review: CES 2017 Travel Phone Success

