Samsung Galaxy S8 Unpacked event happening late March, rumor has it

As we’re getting closer and closer to MWC, there are more and more rumors, and, of course, Samsung’s flagship is stealing most of the headlines. While previous chatter talked about possible dimensions for the smartphone, a recent rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Unpacked event will likely take place on March 29.

The same rumor claims that the phone will become available on week 17 (April 17-23), which is pretty close to a previous whisper that only yesterday claimed April 15 as the Galaxy S8 launch.

The phone will allegedly be present at MWC, but there will reportedly be no special event. Samsung will likely show it off to a small number of people among which probably carrier representatives (and hopefully, press). The same source took the phone’s possible price to Twitter: $849.

Of course, nothing’s official until it’s official, and we expect more rumors like this to surface in the coming weeks. You should treat them with the usual dose of skepticism though.