If you weren’t ready to commit to Google’s Pixel or Pixel XL phone during the two’s pre-order period, when the Daydream View VR headset was thrown in for free, you probably made the right call waiting until now to purchase the immersive fabric-made device.

That’s because, at long last, you can save a few bucks on a virtual reality shell and controller compatible with the Moto Z and Z Force, as well as the ZTE Axon 7 and Asus ZenFone AR soon enough, in addition to the aforementioned Pixel handhelds.

Specifically, 30 bucks off the headset’s US list price, from today through February 25, exclusively via the official local Google Store. Typically sold for $79, the Daydream View therefore costs just $49 now in any of the three colors available since last month.

You can choose the “standard”, somewhat boring slate model, or one of the arguably snazzier crimson or snow versions, and you’ll qualify for free nationwide shipping either way. And yes, third-party retailers like Best Buy still charge the full $79 a pop.