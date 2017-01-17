AT&T shuts down 2G network successfully

The demise of AT&T’s 2G network was foretold to investors and to stubborn customers alike by four whole years — enough time for clingy competitors to attract 2G saps to their network.

Apparently, enough of them have switched away to more modern phones so that Big Orange could go through with its promised shutdown of EDGE service on January 1.

The company’s Chief Strategy Officer, John Donovan, said in a blog post this week that the next step from here is LTE with enough room for 5G.

“The retirement of our 2G network – like our earlier retirement of the analog wireless network – is part of our 5G Evolution,” Donovan wrote, “which includes continued deployment of our 4G LTE and other technologies in the years to come.”

The company has been working to get into a decisive position on how to execute 5G — that may come next year. One of AT&T’s options is through the United States current grid of power wires.