With only a couple of months to go until the UK government will finally follow through with last year’s shocking Brexit referendum vote by invoking Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, and actually leaving the EU by March 2019, Apple has decided to take some very unpleasant action to retain hefty local profit margins.

Fortunately, British iPhones and iPads aren’t getting costlier… just yet, despite Mac hardware seeing important price hikes last fall, with App Store numbers however on the rise. Blame it on a continuously weakened pound sterling, although Cupertino takes the traditionally diplomatic (and vague) route in offering its official explanation.

Apparently, “price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business”, and “these factors vary from region to region and over time.”

Currency exchange rates have of course greatly fluctuated of late, with the GBP in free fall since June 2016, as it now nears a 31-year low value, almost on par with the Euro, and 19 percent lower than before when compared to the US dollar.

Hence, it makes perfect business sense for iOS and Mac apps to increase around 25 percent in retail pricing. Titles previously available at £0.79 will soar to £0.99 in the next week or so, £1.49 apps shall set you back £1.99 all of a sudden, while “premium” content like a Super Mario Run full-access pass has a £9.99 tag cooking, up from £7.99, and similar to the $9.99 US cost.