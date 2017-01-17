Android Nougat roll-out stopped for Chinese Galaxy S7 units
Chinese Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge owners got a short-out of an update that brought their devices to Android Nougat, but not without bugs and glitches everywhere.
Those who received software update 2ZQA4 on their Chinese-language S7 edge saw a very short and generic changelist featuring “stability improvements,” “fault recovery” and “new features and enhancements”. Kinda fishy, eh?
Multiple reports on Weibo have claimed that Samsung has stopped rolling out the official update and have sent members of its Galaxy Beta Program a seventh update featuring Nougat to their applicable phones.
