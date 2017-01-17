KGI: a MacBook with 32GB of RAM is coming this year

We are loathe to cover MacBooks at this publication, but given Apple’s revenue derivation flux between hardware and software, the controversy around every little feature the company decides to include or exclude in its products will determine if Infinite Loop can continue to log record profits and lead the industries it participates in.

As such, we’re talking about Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst with KGI Securities, penning an investment note on this year’s update to the MacBook line.

Kuo expects Apple to release three models: a 12-incher, a 13-incher and a brand new 15-inch size that will supposedly get a top RAM option of 32GB.

Why 32GB? Especially, when the company’s SVP for worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said with the most recent MacBook Pro launch:

To put more than 16GB of fast RAM into a notebook design at this time would require a memory system that consumes much more power and wouldn’t be efficient enough for a notebook.

Either a year is all Apple needs to make power efficiency work out in this case or the company’s tripping up its power user base with a false start. If this word holds true, we’ll definitely expect an explanation.

RAM disks in this 2017 MacBooks will be desktop-grade. The 12-inch device will also have a 16GB RAM entry for the first time. Apple will also utilize Intel’s latest 7th-generation “Kaby Lake” Core chips.

Assembly will begin in the summer and stock will land in time for a launch event in the fall.

In context of current sales trends, Kuo states that the overall trend for Macs is up — mostly driven by the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, but dragged down by the model without the Touch Bar as well as supply chain delays. He expects Apple will reduce the price on the laggard model, currently selling for some $1,499.