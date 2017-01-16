It seems a little too quiet on the Sony front, don’t you think? The Xperia XZ and X Compact came out a few long months ago.

Taking a look back, all Xperia releases came out with a five-character model name starting with a letter and ending in four numbers. Last year’s Xperia X devices came as “Fxxxx“.

2017 could be the year of the “G”. User Agent Profiles were dug up for two devices from Sony Mobile, one with the name “G3112,” the other with “G3221”. Both of them are supposedly running MediaTek MT6757 or Helio P20, but the former has a 720p screen while the other goes for 1080p.

So, it seems that MediaTek’s newest mid-ranger chip may get into the MWC 2017 lineup. At least, that’s how we expect it.