One SKU of Surface Pro 4 discounted until January 28

One of the most accessible and fairly popular versions of the Surface Pro 4 convertible PC is the one with a 6th-generation Intel Core i5 with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. It’s one step up from the version with much the same except for a Core m3 and, therefore, automatically better, right?

It’s been at that millennium price mark for the longest time in the United States, but every so often, you see blips of “$100 off” come across the Microsoft Store. On and off. Back and forth. This is one of those times. It’s $100 off through January 28 — now $899, the same price as that Core m3 model. You get a Surface Pen, but no keyboard.

We’re coming upon another big hardware push from all sides in 2017 and all of them are starting about one grand. It’s likely that a “decent” Surface Pro option this year from Microsoft will follow the same. You’ve got your choices. Pick as you need them.

