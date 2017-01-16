Sprint never did much with prepaid sub-carrier Virgin Mobile, despite jointly founding the MVNO way back in 2001, and then buying out partner Virgin Group to become the operator’s sole owner nearly a decade ago.

But after boosting the mainstream popularity of, well, Boost Mobile, its other major daughter network, Sprint aims to “disrupt” the prepaid wireless business this year by finally “relaunching” Virgin. Of course, its services were never shut down, although it may have seemed that way, so what we’re actually witnessing is more of a marketing ramp-up.

It therefore might be wise to put off that Galaxy J3 Emerge purchase, as the LG X Power is reportedly offered in “select” Best Buy stores practically free of charge. Technically, you still need to pay $180 for the Android Marshmallow-based 5.3-inch phone with octa-core processing power, 2GB RAM, and 4,100mAh battery capacity, but that apparently includes no less than five months of cellular service.

No extra charge, no catches, no strings attached. Just find one of these super-generous retail locations, cough up $180, and you’ll get both the aforementioned mid-range device and 150 days of unlimited talk and text, plus 5GB of 4G LTE data consumption a month. Too bad the deal is an “experiment”, unlikely to last very long, or expand nationwide anytime soon.