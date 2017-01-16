Android

Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge case render leaks, Apple’s $1 trillion & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors surrounding the Huawei P10 for MWC 2017. Then we discuss the HTC One successor, as it seems the U Ultra isn’t going to be alone. Google Maps follows as we learn that its integration to Uber is now better than expected. Apple follows as we see how the company has managed to snag nearly $1 Trillion in revenue on the iPhone alone. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge, and its new design changes.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
We’re going to get to see the Huawei P10 at MWC 2017
HTC One still alive as it streamlines releases
Google Maps integrates Uber functionality directly into its directions
Apple closes in on historic $1 trillion total revenue from iOS ’empire’
Alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 case renders preview several design tweaks, headphone jack still in tow
New high-res Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge case renders crop up, missing home button

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!