It’s no big secret that Samsung needs both a spectacular new flagship phone and robust mid-range Android portfolio over the coming months to “recover” from Galaxy Note 7 scandals, with the entry-level J family alone reportedly expected to sell 100, yes, 100 million units by the end of the year.

In order to achieve the ambitious, almost utopian, goal, next-gen Galaxy J devices will have to fend off an avalanche of China-made budget heroes with solid specifications, decent build quality and, above all, reasonable pricing.

Rendered a little while back, the Galaxy J7 (2017) will be headlining the new affordable lineup, including respectable features like a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB RAM, and unknown octa-core processor. Check that, pre-release benchmarking records now appear to divulge the SoC’s make and model (Qualcomm Snapdragon 626), with only 2 gigs of random-access memory also in tow however.

It’s of course possible there will be two variants launched in different parts of the world this spring, both pretty much guaranteed to run Android 7.0 Nougat out the box. With a… distinctive design, maybe even protected against water immersion, plus 13/5MP cameras, 16GB internal storage, and no USB Type-C or fingerprint support, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) sounds like it could well stand out with a super-low price and decent overall specs.