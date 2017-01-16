Phones
112

Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge finally lands on Sprint and Best Buy with low-end specs

Contents
Advertisement

As always, subscribers of America’s “big four” mobile carriers get the short end of Samsung’s mid-range stick, with the modest Galaxy J3 Emerge very discreetly released on Sprint not long after the “international” rollouts of the much more powerful new A-series trio and C7 Pro.

The J3 Emerge was even supposed to make its US commercial debut earlier, not to mention it’s still not listed on Virgin and Boost Mobile’s websites, while Sprint, Samsung.com and Best Buy technically only accept pre-orders at the moment.

Bizarrely enough, the entry-level 5-incher’s price also differs from retailer to retailer, as Sprint charges a measly $168 through its own e-store, compared to $235 at Samsung and Best Buy. Deliveries should kick off in a week tops, and both the Now Network and Best Buy will let you split the phone’s total cost in monthly payments, if you so prefer.

Redesigned to include a swanky metallic rear camera band, the 2017 J3 otherwise doesn’t change much about its predecessor, with a 720p screen, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 5/2MP shooters, and 2,600mAh battery once again in tow.

Tipping the scales at 147 grams, and measuring 8.7mm thick, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge of course runs a newer version of Android. Specifically, Marshmallow, which is still far from ideal. There’s no fingerprint scanner or USB Type-C port either, but at least you get a decent processing power upgrade to Snapdragon 430.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Boost Mobile, Galaxy J3, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Emerge, News, Samsung, Sprint, Virgin Mobile
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).