It’s easier and cheaper than ever to subscribe to and support WiFi Calling innovator Republic Wireless these days, with not just a long list of hot new phones you can bring from traditional carriers, but bestsellers like Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Moto Z, Z Play, G4, G4 Plus, Nexus 6P, and 5X also sold directly by this cellular industry pioneer that’s recently become its own separate company.

Starting Wednesday, January 18, you can add the “powerful mid-tier” Moto G4 Play to Republic’s richer and richer lineup of no-contract devices “smarter right out of the box.” Exactly like purchasing it unlocked, the 720p 5-incher will cost $150 with WiFi-first service plans as affordable as $15 a month.

That includes unlimited talk and text, as well as WiFi data, with cellular data consumption setting you back an extra $5 every 30 days (1GB), a grand total of $30 (2 gigs), or $45 for twice the previous plan’s allotment of non-WiFi web browsing and downloads.

Remember, Republic Wireless defaults to Wi-Fi for both calls and internet access wherever possible, falling back to Sprint and T-Mobile’s conventional cellular networks when and where that becomes a problem.

As for the Moto G4 Play, you probably know what you’re getting. 2GB RAM, expandable 16GB storage, 2,800mAh battery capacity, 8/5MP cameras, as well as pre-loaded Android 6.0 Marshmallow software with Nougat decidedly on the way. The question is should you buy it from Republic, go unlocked, or perhaps look to save a few bucks on Prime Exclusive or Verizon prepaid models?