With both the Shield Tablet and Portable “families” likely out of the picture for good, semiconductor specialist NVIDIA appears to be focusing its consumer product efforts on the Shield TV set-top box, which has been upgraded and updated of late.

Owners of the original 2015 edition should probably think twice before splashing the cash on the second-gen model, seeing as how their oldies are now receiving a bunch of the “new” media streamer’s enhancements via an over-the-air software promotion.

Released almost two years back on Android Lollipop, and refreshed last February with Android TV’s 6.0 Marshmallow build, the OG set-top box is officially moving to 7.0 Nougat as we speak, picture-in-picture support, new settings menu, and recent apps page included.

But believe it or not, this 5.0 “experience upgrade” for the Shield (2015) is about much more than N-specific UI improvements, also bringing Amazon Video support to the table, 4K HDR GameStream capabilities, an all-new NVIDIA Games App replacing Shield Hub, GeForce NOW performance upgrade, and a host of additional games compatible with your ultimate living room entertainment device.

The list includes Mini Ninjas, Lumo, No Man’s Sky, The Witness, Space Marshals 2, and more, and Shield also welcomes official NFL, Twitter, Comedy Central, Vimeo, and Viki apps for your streaming and social media enjoyment.