Tablets
73

Experience Upgrade 5.0 brings Nougat, Amazon Video and much more to NVIDIA Shield TV (2015)

Contents
Advertisement

With both the Shield Tablet and Portable “families” likely out of the picture for good, semiconductor specialist NVIDIA appears to be focusing its consumer product efforts on the Shield TV set-top box, which has been upgraded and updated of late.

Owners of the original 2015 edition should probably think twice before splashing the cash on the second-gen model, seeing as how their oldies are now receiving a bunch of the “new” media streamer’s enhancements via an over-the-air software promotion.

Released almost two years back on Android Lollipop, and refreshed last February with Android TV’s 6.0 Marshmallow build, the OG set-top box is officially moving to 7.0 Nougat as we speak, picture-in-picture support, new settings menu, and recent apps page included.

But believe it or not, this 5.0 “experience upgrade” for the Shield (2015) is about much more than N-specific UI improvements, also bringing Amazon Video support to the table, 4K HDR GameStream capabilities, an all-new NVIDIA Games App replacing Shield Hub, GeForce NOW performance upgrade, and a host of additional games compatible with your ultimate living room entertainment device.

The list includes Mini Ninjas, Lumo, No Man’s Sky, The Witness, Space Marshals 2, and more, and Shield also welcomes official NFL, Twitter, Comedy Central, Vimeo, and Viki apps for your streaming and social media enjoyment.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
NVIDIA
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
4K, Amazon, Amazon Video, Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, Android TV, HDR, Nougat, NVIDIA, Shield, Shield TV
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).