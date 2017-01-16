Moto Z kernel with Android Nougat now on GitHub
Motorola has had a spotty track record in terms of letting rag-tag developers play around with its phones. But if you’re still into custom ROMs (perhaps a bit of Lineage OS, anyone?) and you’d like some files to play around with, Motorola has updated the kernel source for the Moto Z and Moto Z Droid on its GitHub repository.
The kernel directory, which covers lots of devices running on Qualcomm chipsets, is available at the source link.
