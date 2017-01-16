Officially unveiled a few days before Christmas and right after the controversial R1 HD’s Amazon re-release, the monster battery-packing BLU Life Max is only now commercially debuting on US shores.

To presumably make up for this somewhat unusual delay, as well as fairly recent spyware scandals, the “market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” very wisely slashes the new 5.5-incher’s introductory price in traditional flash sale fashion.

The limited time deal will merely be on for 3 days exclusively at BestBuy.com, shaving an incredible $50 off the already super-affordable phone’s MSRP. Through January 19, at 12 am EST, you’ll therefore be paying a measly $79.99 for a GSM unlocked BLU Life Max, 4G LTE connectivity included.

Not just that, but T-Mobile and AT&T customers should also be ecstatic to hear their 80 bucks can get them a large HD display, 2GB RAM, decent 8 and 5MP cameras with LED flash on both the rear and front, “ultra-fast” fingerprint recognition, and above all, a massive 3,700mAh “super” battery purportedly good for “up to 2 or 3 days of standard usage.”

Somehow, this uber-low-cost autonomy champion is not overly bulky either, at 153 grams and 8.7mm waist, running however a dated version of Android (6.0 Marshmallow), while packing a mediocre quad-core MT6737 processor. But hey, you (absolutely) can’t have it all at $80.