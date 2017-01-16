Phones
440

Reuters told that Galaxy Note 7 probe squarely blames faulty batteries

Contents
Advertisement

Around the same time that Korean outlet Chosun published a story yesterday that claimed a company source in reporting the result of Samsung’s probe into why select Galaxy Note 7 units explodedReuters also got word from another source that the company will put the main blame on the actual supplied batteries.

This source said that Samsung was able to produce fires through methods that were not focused on “hardware design or software-related matters,” both factors heavily regarded by government investigators in the Chosun report.

It is said that Samsung SDI, the main power cell provider for the first batch of the Note 7, has not been the subject of investigation after the first round of recalls led to Chinese manufacturer Amperex taking over the supply chain — batteries were still exploding and that only led to a second, total recall.

Nevertheless, both sources have corroborated that the company’s mobile president, Dong-jin Koh, will present the findings of the probe on January 23, prior to Samsung Electronics reporting fourth quarter earnings.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
10%
Like It
20%
Want It
10%
Had It
50%
Hated It
10%
Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
battery, explosion, Galaxy Note 7, investigation, Korea, News, Recall, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.