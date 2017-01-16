Around the same time that Korean outlet Chosun published a story yesterday that claimed a company source in reporting the result of Samsung’s probe into why select Galaxy Note 7 units exploded, Reuters also got word from another source that the company will put the main blame on the actual supplied batteries.

This source said that Samsung was able to produce fires through methods that were not focused on “hardware design or software-related matters,” both factors heavily regarded by government investigators in the Chosun report.

It is said that Samsung SDI, the main power cell provider for the first batch of the Note 7, has not been the subject of investigation after the first round of recalls led to Chinese manufacturer Amperex taking over the supply chain — batteries were still exploding and that only led to a second, total recall.

Nevertheless, both sources have corroborated that the company’s mobile president, Dong-jin Koh, will present the findings of the probe on January 23, prior to Samsung Electronics reporting fourth quarter earnings.