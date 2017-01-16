Supposed Galaxy Note 7 autopsy leaked out a week early

One official source to Korean media outlet Chosun claims that the president of Samsung’s mobile operations Dong-jin Koh will announce on January 23 why batteries inside some units of the Galaxy Note 7 exploded.

The months-long investigation into a debacle that triggered the total recall of the chaebol’s signature fall smartphone wrapped up weeks ago. Many observers have been pointing to one source or another as the reason for the explosions. Samsung SDI, the main cell supplier for the Note 7 and where fingers first pointed to, is not tacked as a culprit in the probe’s conclusions.

Well, as it may turn out, design engineering firm Instrumental nailed at least one of the causes: too few tolerances were built into the internal design to let the battery expand. Worse yet, software that was supposed to shut off power to the phone when thermal runaway was detected did not work.

Addressing the root cause from a combined marketing and engineering standpoint, Korean and US government investigators in cooperation with Samsung found that the Galaxy Note 7 packed too many features like the S Pen and a power-intensive iris scanner into a phone with a design that couldn’t effectively radiate heat out from the battery. Add to that a battery too big to let breathe in the little room it was allowed with the heat-check software failure and we would find the fiery situation that dozens had to confront.

“When officially announcing the cause of ignition, we plan to announce a policy of ensuring the safety of the Galaxy S8,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Anna Shedletsky, founder and CEO of Instrumental as well as a former product design lead for the Apple Watch, stated in her earlier assessment that when it came to the Note 7’s battery size against coming against the marketplace, “there was no competitive salvageable design.”