Android Nougat for unlocked HTC One A9 units out over the air
HTC’s premium mid-ranger of 2015 has come under fire for looking like an iPhone and playing security updates too hard when the company couldn’t really afford to keep pace with Google. But at least we can finally celebrate the fact that it will have Android 7.0 soon.
Unlocked units should have already started receiving Nougat, says vice president for product management Mo Versi:
HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017
It’ll take a while yet before carrier-tagged units will get their share of the fun. Locked HTC 10 units recently started taking on Nougat about two months after unlocked devices did.
