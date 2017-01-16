Phones

Android Nougat for unlocked HTC One A9 units out over the air

Contents
Advertisement

HTC’s premium mid-ranger of 2015 has come under fire for looking like an iPhone and playing security updates too hard when the company couldn’t really afford to keep pace with Google. But at least we can finally celebrate the fact that it will have Android 7.0 soon.

Unlocked units should have already started receiving Nougat, says vice president for product management Mo Versi:

It’ll take a while yet before carrier-tagged units will get their share of the fun. Locked HTC 10 units recently started taking on Nougat about two months after unlocked devices did.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, HTC, News, One A9, ota, Software Update, Unlocked
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.