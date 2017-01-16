Windows
Alcatel Idol 4s with Windows 10 goes unlocked at Microsoft Store

After having been a T-Mobile exclusive for about the longest time, wider distribution is starting to take place through the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, the phone’s still stuck in the United States for the time being and it costs $38 more than what the Un-carrier charges for it these days.

However, you do get the VR goggle package, great sound all ways around with a usable interface all ways around and your choice of GSM carriers. The Alcatel Idol 4s is $470 and available with free shipping.

We suspect other regions will get the Idol 4s at some point. Most already have its Android sibling.

