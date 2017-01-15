Apple’s major mobile chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is considering setting up shop in the US, thanks to President-Elect Donald Trump’s drumbeat on bulking up the nation’s domestic manufacturing.

TSMC, which has most of its factories in China, stressed that it has boots on the ground with many of its US customers — Apple obviously being the most prominent of them — but its CEO, Morris Chang, did float the labor venture out at an investors’ conference.

Such a move, however, “may not necessarily be a good thing,” Chang said. If the concern is cost-wise, Trump has been very eager to reduce regulations and taxes on companies trying to build and employ in the states.

Digitimes reports that the company made 65 percent of its chips revenue from US customers and forecasts that proportion to be above 60 percent this year. It also forecast an up-to-10 percent drop in revenue for the first quarter, thanks in part to reduced demand from Apple.