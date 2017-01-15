Back from Las Vegas, and 2017 is in full swing for mobile tech. We’ve gone hands on with the new HTC. We’re taking a look at what might be the new LG G6. We’re pretty sure we’ll see the Huawei P10 at MWC. And will we finally see a Google Voice update while Sprint and T-Mobile fight in the prepaid market?

Those stories, plus we answer YOUR viewer questions, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast!

Watch the live video broadcast from 10:00pm Pacific on January 12th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

For folks watching live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 235





Recording Date

January 12, 2017

Host

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

Sponsor

This week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast is made possible by:

We get it. You’re busy. That doesn’t mean you don’t have time to put together interesting meals using high quality ingredients. Blue Apron takes the guess work out of cooking, delivering the exact amounts of food you need for each recipe. All ingredients, meats, and vegetables are sourced ethically using sustainable sources.

Meals are delivered to 99% of the continental United States, and the costs are under $10 per serving. Meals in January include Seared Pork Chops with Cranberry Chutney, Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Garlic Knots, and Spicy Shrimp with Korean Rice Cakes. Each week you can customize your menu to fit your particular tastes and dietary restrictions, including vegetarian options. Blue Apron has an extensive collection of recipes, and subscribers won’t encounter the same meal twice over the course of a year, unless requested.

Cooking together can help improve family bonds, and Blue Apron families cook together three times more often. You will love how good it feels, and tastes, to create incredible home cooked meals with Blue Apron, so don’t wait! Check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free by going to http://blueapron.com/pocketnow.

News

13:54 | We go hands on with the HTC U Ultra!

42:11 | Will we see the HTC Ocean and a Vive phone soon?

47:22 | LG G6 teaser whets our appetites for large screens and water resistance

53:16 | The Huawei P10’s likely at MWC but what about this P8 lite (2017)?

1:02:27 | Xiaomi won’t enter North American market by 2018

1:06:39 | Foxconn posts first annual sales decline.

1:11:31 | Google Voice update coming soon?!?!?

1:15:10 | CES bummer: Razer prototypes stolen from the show floor…

1:23:26 | 2017 claims an early tech death: RIP Froyo.

Will pre-paid disrupt the mobile market?



(01:27:10)

Google Voice might get an update, Project Fi is a great option for many Nexus/Pixel fans, and now Sprint is looking to Virgin Mobile to boost pre-paid numbers, and T-Mobile is taking steps to address post-paid billing. What might this mean for the future of consumer and carrier business?

