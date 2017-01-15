Get $200 for each line ported to Sprint Unlimited

While Sprint has let loose on the “Unlimited Freedom” name of its most recent plans, “Sprint Unlimited” or “Unlimited Data, Talk and Text”, it hasn’t let loose on its commitment to bringing in more customers.

For a limited (and unspecified) time, the carrier is offering $200 for every line ported away from a competing network onto its Unlimited Data, Talk and Text plan. You can port a new line onto an existing Sprint account to get the money in the form of a VISA Prepaid Card. Customers edging to take advantage of this deal need to make sure they’re ready to trade-in their “eligible phone” and hit up this link within 30 days of activation to get the card(s).

Completely new lines get $100 cards.

As a reminder, streaming video is limited to about 480p resolution or better while music is kept to 500kbps and gaming to 2Mbps. The premium add-on, for $20 per month per line, bumps up video to 1080p, 1.5Mbps music and 8Mbps gaming along with a free month of Amazon Prime.